Ahead of Shahid Kapoor's Jersey release, Telugu actor Nani says 'it is and always will be my film'

is awaiting the release of his film Jersey. It is slated to hit the theatres on December 31 and mark the end of 2021. The trailer of the movie has left all Shahid Kapoor's fans thoroughly impressed and they are now waiting for it to hit the big screens. Jersey directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri is the remake of a Telugu film that had actor Nani in the lead role. In his recent interview, Nani opened up about Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film and revealed what are his expectations from the same.

In an interview with India Today, Nani revealed that he has not watched the Hindi version of the film yet, however, he is confident that Shahid Kapoor's Jersey will be a blockbuster. "I am very confident that it [Jersey] will do very well and [I am] sure it will be a blockbuster," he was quoted saying. He later also stated that he is looking forward to watch the film as he wants to see what the makers have done. In the end, he got a little protective of Jersey and said, "Jersey is and always will be my film."

The Hindi version of Jersey features opposite Shahid Kapoor. It is a story of a cricketer who decides to get back to the pitch in his late thirties. He is trolled for the same but his dedication to make it big for the sake of his child gets him to overcome all the hurdles. The songs and the trailer of Jersey have left everyone impressed and the stars are doing their best to promote the film as much as possible.