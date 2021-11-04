Ahead of Sooryavanshi's release, RRR director SS Rajamouli wishes Akshay Kumar starrer a grand success; Karan Johar's reply will win your heart

's much-delayed is set to hit the screens tomorrow and while we are expecting the film to be a Diwali treat to fans, blockbuster filmmaker, SS Rajamouli has wished the team of the film a grand success as he tweeted, "Wishing #Sooryavanshi a grand success… Whole hearted appreciation to the team for holding the film for more than a year and a half to revive the theatre business in these tough times." Filmmaker and co-producer of Sooryavanshi, expressed his gratitude and replied to SS Rajamouli, "Thank you @ssrajamouli, means the world coming from the maverick of cinema himself!" Also Read - Mahesh Babu reviews SS Rajamouli's RRR teaser; heaps lavish praise on Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt's film – check out his reaction

Wishing #Sooryavanshi a grand success… Whole hearted appreciation to the team for holding the film for more than a year and a half to revive the theatre business in these tough times ??@akshaykumar #RohitShetty @ranveerofficial @ajaydevgn @karanjohar @dharmamovies @relianceent pic.twitter.com/vFERmrXPL0 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 3, 2021

Thank you @ssrajamouli, means the world coming from the maverick of cinema himself!?? https://t.co/brVbDR1RrN — (@karanjohar) November 3, 2021

Recently, while having a conversation with trade expert with Akshaye Rathi regarding the box office numbers of Sooryavanshi, he said, "I have a feeling Sooryavanshi can really surprise and deliver a kind of numbers that nobody is imagining or anticipating right now." When asked whether the 50 per cent occupancy in Maharashtra will affect the box office numbers, he responded, "My guess is that it's only a matter of time before the capacity is restored to 70 or 75 per cent and then 100 per cent. So, I think in the next few months that should be back in place like it is for airlines and other businesses like restaurants and lot more. Besides that I think at least till then the number of movies that are releasing, of course, they are big-ticket movies but the count of movies is still limited. And therefore for the big-ticket movies we should be able to makeup for that 50 per cent permissible capacity by increasing the numbers and shows given to them." Also Read - OMG! Shriya Saran locks lips with husband Andrei Koscheev at a Diwali party and the 'too hot to handle' pic has gone VIRAL

Talking about Sooryavanshi, the film also features Jaaved Jaaferi, , Kumud Mishra, , and Sikander Kher, with special appearances from as Bajirao Singham and as Sangram Bhalerao aka . It’s been bankrolled under the banners of Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films. Also Read - RRR glimpse out: Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt's performance will leave you wanting for more – watch here