Arjun Reddy star is among the hottest stars of the film industry. Not just down South, he has fan following across the nation. Girls swoon over his ultra good looks, infectious charisma and dashing personality. Given all that, of course, he is popular among ladies. But it seems that Vijay Deverakonda has found his match. Whispers are being heard that cupid has struck Vijay and Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna. In fact, just two days ago, the two stars were spotted in Mumbai after a date night. And now, Vijay has shared a picture on social media referring to his drinking.

The Liger actor took to his social media to share a happy picture holding a bottle. He has captioned it as, "I have been doing lots of drinking this past week!" Most of his fans are drooling over this picture, one wonders if it has been clicked by Rashmika. The tiger print shirt worn by Vijay is the same that he wore when he was papped post dinner with the actress. So is it her who gets the photo credits for this one? Well, Vijay hasn't given any so we can only do the guess work.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda recently returned from the states after completing the shooting of his film Liger. He will be sharing the screen space with and Mike Tyson in this one. It is a pan-India film which is co-produced by . Rashmika Mandanna is currently celebrating the success of the film Pushpa: The Rise that stars as the male lead.