Ponniyin Selvan 2 has made more than Rs 325 crores from the global box office. and have again created magic on screen. People cannot get over the kind of emotions she has brought forth on screen as Nandini. Moreover, people are loving the chemistry of Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. They are being shipped like crazy. Reddit is full of netizens hoping that a filmmaker will cast the couple in a proper romantic movie. Even in (2010), they had showcased fabulous chemistry. Well, as per Tamil news handles on social media, one might get some good news. You can see the comments under the pic where people are desperate for one more movie together.

It is being said that Mani Ratnam has thought of a film with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chiyaan Vikram. But it will take some time to go on floors. Mani Ratnam is now busy with KH234. The actor and filmmaker combo gave fans the memorable in 1987. As of now, the cast of the film is being finalised. It seems Nayanthara and are being considered as the leading lady. Mani Ratnam has roped in AR Rahman as the music composer. The movie is a joint collaboration and is a big budget affair. The rumour of a new film with Aishwarya and Chiyaan Vikram has come in Dinamalar, a Tamil daily.

Chiyaan Vikram has said that he is good friends with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and . The camaraderie between Mani Ratnam, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chiyaan Vikram is too good. It will be a treat to see them together. The two have never had a happy ending in any film. Fans are hoping to see them in a mature romance. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be soon leaving for Cannes 2023. The success of Ponniyin Selvan has brought back the spotlight on her. We hope that she announces more movies soon!