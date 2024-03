When Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush announced that they are separating, fans were in shock. The couple are parents to two sons, Linga and Yatra. Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush are still good friends, and support every endeavour of one another. Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has been giving a lot of interviews for Lal Salaam. In one of the interviews, she gushed about how Dhanush has an eye for spotting talent. She was talking about music composer Anirudh Ravichander who just won two Zee Cine Awards 2024 for Jawan. Also Read - Dhanush and estranged wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have no intent to formalize divorce? Here's why

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth on Anirudh Ravichander's success

In the past few years, Anirudh Ravichander has become the most sought-after music composers in India. Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth said that he is her cousin it was not she who got him in films. She said that while Anirudh Ravichander is her cousin but his talents were recognized by Dhanush. It was he who encouraged him to compose all the songs of 3. He said his entry in the industry was because of Dhanush. It seems the parents of Anirudh wanted him to move to Singapore and study further. It was Dhanush who convinced them that they should let him chase his passion for music. Also Read - Jailer star Rajinikanth and his wife Latha Rangachari’s fairytale love story

She further said, "From buying him a keyboard to pushing for him to compose the songs of 3, the credit goes to Dhanush. Anirudh’s entry into the industry is because of Dhanush." She said that he took every opportunity as a challenge and reached far because of his hard work. Also Read - Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to get married for second time after separation with Dhanush? Here's the truth