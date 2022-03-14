Ajith Kumar completes 30 years in industry; Valimai star has a special message for fans, haters and neutrals

South's superstar is currently basking in all the success of his film Valimai. The movie managed to make some noise at the box office and get the tag of a hit film. The film released on February 24 and since then it is ruling the theatres in certain states. Even in its third week, Ajith Kumar-starrer managed to pull in crowds to the theatre. Well, on that note, Ajith Kumar has now completed 30 years in the industry and he has sent out a special message to his fans. Not just fans, he has something to say to haters as well as neutrals too. Also Read - Prabhas' Radhe Shyam Vs Ajith Kumar's Valimai and Allu Arjun's Pushpa and more: Check Day 1 Hindi box office collections of South biggies

On social media, a note has been shared which is supposedly a message from Ajith Kumar. It reads, "Mr Ajith Kumar's message on his 30th year in the film industry. Fans, Haters & Neutrals are 3 sides of the same coin. I graciously accept the Love from fans, the hate from the haters & the unbiased views of the Neutrals. Live & Let live! Unconditional Love Always!! Ajith Kumar."

A reminder to whom so ever it may concern.

Unconditional love always - AK ❤️? pic.twitter.com/AM2Kh0I9Pq — Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) March 14, 2022

This could also be a befitting reply to a film critic who had made fun of Ajith Kumar's dancing skills in the film Valimai which led to a controversy.

Meanwhile, the actor also hit headlines recently after his doctor revealed that he was close to getting paralysied after he suffered a bike accident. Doctor Naresh Padmanabhan was quoted saying, "In his cervical spine, discectomy surgery has been performed at two levels. He had a bone removed from the docile spine that was putting pressure on his nervous system. On the lower back, he had suffered a fracture and he was close to suffering paralysis. A lumbar discectomy has also been performed on him. He underwent a ligament tear operation in both knee joints. He has undergone surgeries on both shoulders. He had suffered a biceps tendon tear and we had to reattach it with surgery."