South actor Ajith Kumar, renowned for his impeccable acting and strong performances, recently rang in the New Year with his family in Dubai. The celebration was nothing short of extraordinary, as one of the videos shows the actor dancing fervently with a hotel staff member. Ajith's wife, Shalini, was present, cheering him on as he lost himself in the revelry. Videos from that same night has since gone viral, captivating audiences everywhere. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan calls Kamal Haasan a 'true inspiration', recalls meeting with Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay

Ajith Kumar's New Year Bash in Dubai

Ajith Kumar and his family jetted off to Dubai to ring in the New Year in style. Despite being known for his private persona, some exclusive footage from his Dubai New Year bash managed to make its way onto social media. In one video, he can be seen dancing with hotel staff and in another, he disembarks from a yacht with his wife Shalini. The Tamil superstar was also spotted happily posing with fans. Scroll down to see the amazing pictures and videos from the event! Also Read - AK 62: Director Vignesh Shivan breaks silence on being replaced from Ajith Kumar starrer

Ajith's last film Thunivu saw him embody the character of Dark Devil, earning him widespread acclaim from audiences for his exceptional performance. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, Ajith's talent shone through. His upcoming film Vidaa Muyrach is an action-packed thriller, written and directed by the renowned Magizh Thirumeni. Alongside Ajith, the movie boasts a star-studded cast including Trisha and Regina Cassandra.