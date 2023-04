Tamil director Vignesh Shivan was supposed to direct Ajith Kumar’s next project tentatively titled AK 62. Reportedly, he was dropped due to some creative differences and another director was brought on board. Soon after announcing the discontinuation of Kaathuvakula Rendu Kaadhal director, Magizh Thirumeni was roped in. Recently Vignesh Shivan opened up about being replaced from the big project. Also Read - Jawan star Nayanthara gets extremely angry on a fan for clicking her pics; threatens to break mobile phone [Watch viral video]

The director and lyricist, who never spoke about it, finally breaks the silence on losing the opportunity. In a recent interview with regional media, he expressed his disappointment saying this is a hurdle every director has to face it. He revealed that the producer was not happy with the second part of his script and he cannot change it. Ajith Kumar was satisfied with the script but the producer demanded a change which was difficult for him to do. So he had to let go of AK 62. Also Read - Jawan actress Nayanthara is the 'Best Mother' says Vignesh Shivan as he introduces their baby names with gorgeous sunset pic

Vignesh Shivan is an optimistic person as he is happy for , who will now direct the film. He said that Magizh is a good director and believes he will make a great film. He further added that one can’t predict if something is happening too soon or late. One can’t jump on something, things should fall perfectly to make it happen. The director thinks if he lost the opportunity another great talent got a chance to direct an actor like . Also Read - AK62: Vignesh Shivan out of Ajith Kumar film; THIS director likely to get on board

He hopes to one day direct the superstar someday in the future but for the story that he has envisioned. Talking about his upcoming project tentatively titled Wikki 6, he revealed it is close to his heart and he is currently in a happy place. Vignesh says that it is his story that saves him.

AK 62 will see Ajith Kumar alongside two leading ladies of the Indian cinema. Reportedly, and will play the female lead in the movie. Both worked together in ’s period drama Ponniyin Selvan. The biggest action film AK 62 will be produced by Lyca Productions and marks the first collaboration between the Tamil banner and the superstar.