While Ajith fans are eagerly awaiting any little update on Valimai, we have got you something special on the superstar's next after Valimai, tentantively titled AK61. After exclusively breaking the news that Valimai is likely to be the first Tamil biggies to open the packed summer slate in theatres, targetting a release by end March, we've now learned that Thala Ajith is expected to have not one, but two release this year, with AK61 also supposed to hit the big screen a few months after Valimai. That would be a treat out of this world for Ajith Kumar fans, wouldn't it? Also Read - RRR, Valimai, Beast, KGF 2 and more South movies headed for release; get set for summer vacation with Ajith, Vijay, Yash and others – view pics

A well-placed source in the Tamil film industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that AK61 is likely to be ready in time, with all it post production work et all, for Diwali this year. Yes, you read that right. Ajith's AK61 might be releasing in cinema halls for the Diwali weekend, making it a reason to celebrate all the more during the festival for his fans. What's more, if it were to happen, it'll be after a ling time that the actor has two releases in a single calendar year. For the uninitiaited, the same team of Valimai and Nerkonda Paarvai, superstar Ajith, Director H. Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor are reuniting for a third time courtesy AK61. Also Read - Valimai release date: Ajith starrer to be first Tamil biggie to open summer slate in theatres? [EXCLUSIVE]

Coming to Valimai, the same source had informed us that the Ajith starrer is expected to be the first Tamil cinema biggie to hit theatres in the packed summer slate, when several movies across industries would be queuing up for releases, particularly after the recent delay of arising from another round of theatrical restrictions and shutdowns. It should hit the big screen by end March, which also means that no other big Tamil film might release prior to it. Apparently, is still holed up in Chennai, which has driven talk of the H. Vinoth directorial gearing up for a March-end release as both the producer and Director are supposedly keen to add some more finishing touched to their final product now that they've been afforded some time. Also Read - Mr India THROWBACK: Boney Kapoor shares UNSEEN pictures of Anil Kapoor and Sridevi from first day on the sets

Apparently, the team of Valimai is expectant for cinema halls to reopen by the end of February or at least the beginning of March, along with being hopeful for night curfews that have been imposed in certain places to be lifted, and hence are interested to gauge the scenario and then announced Valimai's release date around March end.