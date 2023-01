Ajith Kumar is riding on the success of his latest release Thunivu. The film outshined at the box office making a successful business. The Tamil superstar next has a film with Vignesh Shivan which is tentatively titled AK 62. The actor was supposed to commence the shoot of the much-awaited film in January but the latest development around the film is that the shooting has been postponed. Also Read - Varisu, Thunivu, Waltair Veeraya OTT release dates and platforms details out

Ajith Kumar joined hands with renowned director Vignesh Shivan, who recently married to successful south actress Nayanthara. This project will be his 62nd film hence the working title is AK 62 which abbreviates the initial of the superstar and the number of his movie. Fans are eagerly waiting for the superstars' action film however it got delayed. Now it is expected to go on floors in the third week of February.

The reason behind the unexpected push of the big-budget action film has not been revealed. is enjoying a vacation in Europe after the hectic schedule of Thunivu due to its release. While he is away the pre-production work is in process and the unit will start rolling next month. AK62 will be shot in various locations of North India, and Hyderabad and will also fly to a foreign country for an outdoor shoot. The team will also organize a pooja ceremony in the first week of February before starting the shooting.

There is no confirmation on the cast of the film but it is rumored that the film will have 2 female leads. So far there is no validation on a name but it is speculated that and Trisha Krishna will play the leading role. On the other hand, will play the antagonist.

AK 62 is billed as Ajith Kumar’s most expensive project in his career. Since it is the biggest action film the makers have hired stunt choreographers from Hollywood for major action sequences. Helmed by Vignesh Shivan the film will be produced by Lyca Productions. This will be the first collaboration between the production company and the superstar who will work for the second time with director Vignesh Shivan.