Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar had previously announced his collaboration with director Vignesh Shivan for his next movie AK 62. The movie was all set to go on floor but a shocking update came in the news. Vignesh Shivan stepped out of the project leaving Ajith Kumar hunting for a new director. However, recent reports suggest that the actor has found a new director to bring on board. Read on to know who will now direct AK62.

After Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara's husband Vignesh Shivan parted ways, the much-awaited movie to postponed. Nevertheless, the movie will soon get back to track as the makers have found a new director. Tentatively titled AK 62 is likely to be directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The actor and the team of the movie will now welcome the new director to take over the responsibility.

The filmmaker Magizh impressed the actor with his narration for the film. And he replaced Vignesh Shivan from the directorial chair in no time after their speculated separation. As per reports the collaboration of and will be announced soon. If the reports are to be believed Magizh Thirumeni will be the front runner of Ajith Kumar's next movie.

Magizh Thirumeni works predominantly in Tamil film industry. He has worked as and assistant to directors and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Independently he directed five movies namely Mundhinam Paarththaenae (debut in 2010), Thadaiyara Thaakka (2012), Meaghamann (2014), Thadam (2019), and Kalaga Thalaivan

Ajith Kumar’s next movie AK 62 is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. This marks the first collaboration between Tamil banners' and superstar Ajith Kumar. The biggest action film is expected to star and in the lead roles. Both the actress made their latest appearance together in ’s Ponniyin Selvan-I.