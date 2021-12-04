Nandamuri Balakrishna's movie Akhanda is going great guns all over Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and the US. It has touched the half a million mark in the US box office in two days. This is fab news. The movie got a thunderous opening at the domestic box office. It seems the word of mouth is also very good. Now more shows are being added in many regions. Families are also flocking to see Nandamuri Balakrishna in action. It made Rs 23 crore on day one at the box office from the regions of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The film has been directed by Boyapati Sreenu. He has delivered hits like Simha and Legend with Balayya before. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on coping up with divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Marakkar leaked by Tamilrockers, Akhanda box office and more

#Akhanda Update:

Budget - 40 Cr

India nett - 30.95 Cr

India gross - 35.9 Cr

Overseas - 6.6 Cr

Worldwide Gross - 42.5 Cr

Follow us for more updates. #BalaKrishna #Balayya #AkhandaRoar #AkhandaReview pic.twitter.com/DlL8AH8xCh — Indian Box Office (@TradeBOC) December 4, 2021

The buzz is that the makers might hold a success meet soon. They are planning to invite Mahesh Babu or Junior NTR as guests for the success meet. The highlights of Akhanda are the engaging storyline and rousing performance by Nandamuri Balakrishna.

#Akhanda has already surpassed the $500,000 milestone in the US, within a couple of days of release. pic.twitter.com/h1p4mCjQYh — Indian Box Office (@TradeBOC) December 4, 2021

The movie can enjoy an undisputed run at the theatres till Skylab releases. The success of the movie is indeed heartening for the theatre owners and Nandamuri Balakrishna and team.