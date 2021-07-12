Akhanda: Superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna will be playing a dual role for the 16th time in his career – deets inside

Superstar Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming flick Akhanda being directed by marks their third collaboration. Expectations are quite high on the project, given the two films in the actor and director’s combination were blockbusters and the second teaser of Akhanda that presented Balakrishna as an Aghora was well received. Though first teaser too got wonderful response, the second teaser got record views. It indeed became the fastest from Telugu cinema to cross 50 million views. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda, Ram Charan, Nagarjuna - 5 Telugu stars who need to rediscover their mojo at the box office

What's more, Nandamuri Balakrishna, who's made it a habit of essaying dual roles in his career, having appeared as more than one character with the same visage no less than fifteen times already in his illustrious film career, will be playing a double role for the sixteenth time with Akhanda, one of which will have him portray the part of an Aghori. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Prabhas reunites with Salaar director Prashanth Neel, Anushka Shetty signs her next and more

Akhanda’s last shooting schedule commences from today in Hyderabad. With this it will be a wrap for the production of Akhanda. The makers have released a working still where Boyapati can be seen discussing with Balakrishna who appears in aghora avatar. Check it out below: Also Read - Nandamuri Balakrishna makes a statement on Jr NTR's political entry and it leaves us confused

Miryala Ravinder Reddy is producing Akhanda for noted production house Dwaraka Creations. has been cast as the female lead opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna in the movie while Srikanth will also be seen in a crucial role. S Thaman renders soundtracks, while C Ram Prasad cranks the camera. Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao is the editor. So how excited are you for NBK next Telugu biggie, Akhanda. Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life .