Akhanda Trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna's action packed avatar is whistle-worthy; fans say, 'Balayya mania all over'

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda trailer is out. The movie is directed by Boyapati Sreenu. In the film, Balayya is seen in two different avatars. One of them is the role of a Aghora. In the trailer, we can see him take on the bad guys with a flourish that is typical of Boyapati movies. This actor-director combination has earlier delivered movies like Simha and Legend. Nandamuri Balakrishna looks imposing in that traditional look. His character is shown as a devotee of Lord Shiva. Take a look at the trailer below...

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fans have seen the trailer and termed it as a 'Mass' film. They have declared it as a blockbuster. In one hour, it has got 100 K likes, which is quite good. Despite being a senior actor, Nandamuri Balakrishna's hold over the masses is exceptional. Take a look at the tweets...

Balayya Mass Rampage ?? Raccha Shuru ? Sur Shot ? Mass Rampage Shuru ? Another Legend Loading ??#AkhandaTrailerRoar — Karun Somu (@Karun_Somu) November 14, 2021

The movie is coming at the theatres on December 2, 2o21. With theatres opening, people are flocking to watch their fave stars on the big screen. Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi got a great response. Even Dulquer Salmaan is a blockbuster. Akhanda looks very promising as a mass film.