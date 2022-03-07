Alia Bhatt to play Mahesh Babu's leading lady in SS Rajamouli's film; here's what we know

Now, this is exciting! is surely not stopping very soon. The actress who is right now riding high on success for her recent release Gangubai Kathiawadi will soon be seen opposite south superstar in SS Rajamouli's south film. Yes! Alia Bhatt is roaring and how! The actress proved her mettle as an actress with her second film Highway, she left everyone stunned with her power-packed performance and since then there is no looking back for her. She not only played Gangubai but lived Gangubai Kathiawadi and that is why even her filmmaker couldn't imagine anyone but only he to play the role. And now the latest reports suggest that Alai Bhatt has left her filmmaker SS Rajamaouli impressed with her cameo in RRR and now he is planning to do a full-fledged film with her along with Mahesh Babu. As quoted by Pinkvilla, " Over the last few months, SS Rajamouli and his father, KV Vijayendra Prasad, have been working on the screenplay of their next collaboration with Mahesh in the lead. They have developed several characters through this period, feel that Alia fits the bill to play the female lead. The duo also believes that the young actress will make a solid pairing with Mahesh", revealed the source to the entertainment portal. Also Read - RRR: Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan movie to hit screens a day before scheduled release? Here's what we know [EXCLUSIVE]

The source further adds, " The talks are on and if everything goes as planned, Alia will team up with Mahesh for the first time. The dates, monetary scheme of things and character traits are being discussed at the moment. Unlike RRR, Alia will be having a bigger role in this African jungle adventure" The film is said to be going on floors in the mid next year. And the makers are planning to shoot in the live jungle, " Of course, there will be a lot of VFX too in the narrative. But the idea is to shoot at real locations as well to get the vibe of jungles right."