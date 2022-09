Is everything not well between and ? As we know, the Allu and Konidela families are connected to each other deeply in the Telugu film industry. Allu Arjun is the nephew of Power Star Pawan Kalyan. It was his birthday, and Allu Arjun did not post anything on social media to wish his uncle. As per Mirchi 9, a Telugu portal, people are wondering if everything is alright between the two Telugu superstars. It is a known fact that is very close to Pawan Kalyan. After all, he is his paternal uncle. On the other hand, Allu Arjun and he seem to be a bit distant. Also Read - Sita Ramam Hindi: Will Dulquer Salmaan join Prabhas, Allu Arjun and other South Indian actors in pan-India stars league?

Mirchi 9 has reported that fans of Pawan Kalyan were upset when the Pushpa star did not support his uncle much in his political endeavours. They have said that over the years, Allu Arjun has built his own stardom in the industry. Now, the thing is it is very much possible that he wished Pawan Kalyan privately on his birthday without putting anything on social media. Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the movie, Bheemla Nayak. It was the Telugu remake of Ayapannum Koshiyum. On the other hand, Allu Arjun is now going to shoot for Pushpa 2. You can find all updates on the movie on BollywoodLife.

On the occasion of Pawan Kalyan's birthday, his movie Jalsa was screened once again in the Hyderabad. This happens after Pokirri got re-released on the occasion of 's birthday. Allu Arjun was in New York recently. It seems he had meetings with some Hollywood directors. Bunny fans are waiting for a big announcement.