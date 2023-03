Allu Arjun has completed 20 long years in the industry and has shared an emotional post on his social media profile. On this occasion, let us take a look at Allu Arjun's five best films that ruled the box office collections. Also Read - Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun pens an emotional note as he completes 20 years in the industry; fans wish 'many more' for their 'Demi God'

Pushpa: The Rise Also Read - Ahead of Pushpa 2, Shreyas Talpade shares a fun anecdote behind Allu Arjun's 'Jhukega Nahi' dialogue that became a rage

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise is the biggest blockbuster hit in Allu Arjun's career as of now. Pushpa is all about the life of a daily wage worker who becomes the boss of the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. The film even has Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Rao Ramesh among others. The film collected Rs 356 crores at the box office. Also Read - Celebs Airport Look: Allu Arjun, Arbaaz Khan, Kajol with Son, and other stars setting the trend [Watch Video]

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is considered one of the best movies of Bunny. He did an amazing job in the film as an actor and his performance is top-notch. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, this romantic drama movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Tabu, and Murali Sharma among others. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo became the first Rs 200 crore grosser for both Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas and will always remain to be one of the best films in the Telugu film industry.

Sarrainodu

The film was released in 2016 and is directed by Boyapati Srinu and has Rakul Preet Singh playing the leading lady. The film is said to have collected Rs 127.6 crores at the box office and emerged as one of the blockbuster hits in Allu Arjun's career.

Duvvada Jagannadham

Fans of Allu Arjun had a lot of expectations of Duvvada Jagannadham. But the film's story was not a big hit but the film managed to win the audiences and fans of the star. Despite mixed reviews, DJ went on to gross Rs 100 crore worldwide. The song Seetimaar was a big hit and was later re-used in Salman Khan’s film Radhe.

Race Gurram

This film is a laughter riot. Allu Arjun aced his performance in the film. Besides Allu Arjun, the film has Shruti Hasaan in the lead role. Directed by Surender Reddy, this mass entertainer garnered a positive response from viewers and critics. It was Arjun’s first movie to gross Rs 100 crore worldwide.