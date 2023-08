Actor Allu Arjun made history by winning the National Award for Best Actor for his hit movie Pushpa: The Rise. The announcement was made during the 69th National Film Awards ceremony. Just after this award was announced, a video went viral on social media. In a video that surfaced online, Allu Arjun could be seen celebrating the win with the team of Pushpa. The video captured an emotional moment as Allu Arjun shared a warm hug with director Sukumar, while the rest of the film crew cheered and celebrated alongside them.

Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar, is the first instalment of the franchise. Released on December 17, 2021, the film starred Allu Arjun as Pushparaj, a truck driver who smuggles red sandalwood. Rashmika Mandanna played the female lead, Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil was introduced as the main antagonist.

Under the direction of Sukumar, Allu Arjun's performance in the movie Pushpa became a sensation and created waves at the Pan India box office. While he was previously known mainly among South Indian audiences, his talent reached international levels with Pushpa. He garnered fans from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and beyond.

Trending Now

Celebrating the achievement, the official Twitter account of Pushpa shared, "After dominating the box office, it's now PUSHPA RAJ'S RULE at the #NationalAwards. Icon Star @alluarjun becomes the first actor from TFI to win the BEST ACTOR award at the National Awards for #Pushpa."

Jr NTR tweeted his congratulations to Allu Arjun, saying, "Congratulations @alluarjun bava. You deserve all the success and awards you get for #Pushpa." Allu Arjun responded, "Thank you so much for your heartfelt wishes bava. Touched. Humbled."

Chiranjeevi Konidela also congratulated the award winners on Twitter, especially praising Allu Arjun for his National Best Actor Award. He mentioned the achievements of other films and individuals as well.