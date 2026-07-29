Allu Arjun faces BACKLASH over 'Go wait outside girl's house' remark at Fan Fest; netizens say 'He has a daughter too'

Allu Arjun is facing backlash after a viral remark from his Hyderabad fan meet sparked criticism, with many social media users calling the comment inappropriate.

Allu Arjun gave a powerful message to his followers at the Allu Arjun Followers Association's (AAFA) annual gathering in Hyderabad on Tuesday, July 28. The actor addressed thousands of fans during the event, discussing fan wars, trolling, and negativity on social media. He explained that he had been waiting for the proper moment to share his opinions with his supporters, detractors, and critics.

What did Allu Arjun say?

"I’ve been wanting to say something to my fans, anti-fans, and haters for a long time. Remember what I’m saying now, because I’ve been waiting for such an occasion. If you don’t like someone, don’t waste time hating and trolling them," added the actor.

The actor also urged followers to stop focusing on other people on the internet and instead direct their attention to activities they find enjoyable.

However, a segment of his speech garnered backlash after a video recording of his statement, “Go wait in front of the girl's house you like instead,” went viral on social media. Several internet users accused the actor of encouraging conduct that may be perceived as stalking.

How did netizens react to his speech?

One user criticised the comment, writing, "Does he not realise that a huge chunk of his fanbase shares a single brain cell? They could genuinely be influenced to do this just because, to them, he's basically a God."

Another user questioned the message, saying, "Is this what he teaches his son to do? He has a daughter too, for ffs." A third comment read, "This is getting worse and worse. Feels like we are going backwards."

Other reactions included, "WTF, that’s so dumb and creepy," and “What a dumb and illogical statement to make."

Allu Arjun work front

Allu will be seen in Raaka alongside Deepika Padukone. Next, he will also star in a film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, which is tentatively titled AA23.

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