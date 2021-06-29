Allu Arjun fans trend MOST ANTICIPATED MOVIE PUSHPA on social media — read tweets

Pushpa is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. And now IMBD has also confirmed it. It has topped the list of most anticipated films. Radhe Shyam has taken the second spot while Taapsee Pannu - Harshvardhan Rane - Vikrant Massey's Haseen Dilruba is in the third spot. Fans are thrilled to see this. Pushpa is a movie that has a backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. It was shot mostly in Kerala and in the jungles of Andhra Pradesh. The big attraction is the presence of Fahadh Faasil as the main villain. There is huge talk of the movie taking the OTT route but the producers have not said anything so far. This is how fans of Allu Arjun reacted to it... Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Akkineni and more: Meet the south stars who are a craze on Instagram

The film has been directed by Sukumar. He is known for his movies like Rangasthalam. Allu Arjun was the hero of Arya, which was the directorial debut of Sukumar. In the film, Allu Arjun plays a rough and tough character, Pushparaj. It seems Fahadh is in the role of a forest officer. The movie also stars Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj in lead roles. The music is by Devi Sri Prasad while Miroslaw Kuba Brozek is the cinematographer. Allu Arjun's Pushpa was supposed to release on August 13, 2021 but we guess a new date might be announced soon.