The story of and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa is centred around the Rayalaseema region in southern Andhra Pradesh, yet it was this past year's biggest pan-India hit. While the Pushpa storm continues to entertain fans like never before, it has now taken over the cricket world with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja joining the madness. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Trisha Krishnan recovers from COVID-19, NTR 30 release date, Anupama Parameswaran's hot kiss and more

A few days ago, Allu Arjun had shared a still from Pushpa wherein he is seen flaunting his rugged look while holding a beedi in his mouth. Following the Telugu star's footsteps, Jadeja recreated his look with uncanny resemblance. While fans have been going gaga over his amazing transformation as Pushpa Raj, it has also managed to catch Allu Arjun's undivided attention. He responded to Jadeja's look with fiery emojis and wrote, "Thaggede Le" which is a punch line from the film. Earlier, Jadeja was seen lip-syncing a famous dialogue from the film. Also Read - After Pushpa's roaring success, Allu Arjun's costar Rashmika Mandanna says, 'Pushpa 2 will only be better and bigger'

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravindrasinh jadeja (@ravindra.jadeja)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravindrasinh jadeja (@ravindra.jadeja)

Meanwhile, Rashmika is overwhelmed by the positive response garnered by the surprise blockbuster of 2021. She is also very happy to see the film, being appreciated by audiences from different regions of the country. She promises that Pushpa 2 will be bigger than ever. Also Read - Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna promises people will see a different side of her in films Mission Majnu and Goodbye

Having its roots in Telugu, Pushpa: The Rise has made its mark in every corner of the country. Directed by , it was released on December 17 and has scored massive success at the box-office with its collections. The sequel Pushpa: The Rule is expected to go on floors in March this year.