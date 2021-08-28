Pushpa: Fahadh Faasil looks menacing in baldheaded avatar as IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat

Post 's exit we saw making an entry in the starrer as the lead antagonist. While fans shared their excitement for the epic face-off between the duo, the makers have now dropped the first look of Fahadh, where the actor looks menacing in his baldheaded avatar as IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Well, looking at the glimpse of Fahadh, we can definitely say that the actor will blow our minds with his performance. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Prabhas gets trolled for putting on weight, Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks silence on dropping the Akkineni surname and more

Allu Arjun's Pushpa, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, will release in multiple dubbed languages, including Hindi. The first look of the film was released on the actor's 37th birthday, where we saw the Stylish Star in a raw and rustic avatar. It was officially launched in 2019 October in Hyderabad and is set against the backdrop of red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam forests. It is directed by , who previously collaborated with the star on Arya and . Also Read - Trending South News Today: Prabhas to make his Hollywood debut with a horror movie, Acharya to clash with Pushpa and more

Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana earlier grabbed the headlines by his sensational comment about the film as he said, “I watched the first installment of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer action drama Pushpa. I was amazed by the output. This film Pushpa 1 is equivalent to 10 KGFs. The lead actor’ characterization and the elevation scenes will be next level in Pushpa.” The film is scheduled to hit the screens during the festive weekend of Christmas in multiple languages including Hindi and will clash with , and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni's Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office. So, are you excited for this venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Acharya Vs Pushpa: Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan set for a box office clash with Allu Arjun? Here's what we know