Allu Arjun was a big name down South, but he became a pan-India star after the super success Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 which was released in December last year. The Hindi dubbed version of the film did much better than many Bollywood biggies at the box office. Every year, there is an India Day Parade that takes place in New York, and an Indian celebrity is a part of it. This year, Allu Arjun attended the parade with his wife Sneha Reddy and their pictures and videos have gone viral on social media.

In one of the videos, we can see that recreates his iconic dialogue from Pushpa and says, "Yeh Bharat ka tiranga hai, kabhi nahi jhukega." Every at the parade goes crazy after hearing this, and even Allu Arjun's fans on social media have gone berserk. Check out the pictures and videos below…

The streets of New York were filled with chants and posters of @alluarjun as people welcomed their beloved Icon Star. Holding an Indian flag, #AlluArjun? is leading the India Day Parade with his wife Sneha by his side, embracing the admiration that has now gone beyond borders. pic.twitter.com/GNsqcukZUx — Sarath Chandra Naidu (@imsarathchandra) August 21, 2022

Allu Arjun is a pan-India star now and everyone is eagerly waiting for Pushpa 2: The Rule. Reportedly, the film's shooting was supposed to start this month, but there's no update about it. Directed by , the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and .

There were reports that might also be seen in the film. However, a few days ago, the actor’s spokesperson denied it.

Pushpa: The Rise had collected Rs. 267.55 crore (all languages) at the box office. It is expected that the sequel will take the box office by storm. Pushpa: The Rule’s release date is not yet announced, but the movie might reportedly release in the second half of next year.