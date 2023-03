Allu Arjun, a couple of years ago, said yes to a film called ICON, directed by Venu Sriram. This project got postponed for various reasons but meanwhile, Pushpa released, taking Allu Arjun's image to a next level. The actor became popular across the world and chose not to be part of ICON and chose to reject the story. Director Venu Sriram's last film was Vakeel Saab with Pawan Kalyan. Post that the director did not announce what his next film was.

And but now, since it has been a long time, the director has decided to move on and narrate the story of ICON to a few other heroes from the Telugu film industry.

The director chose to narrate the script to hero Ram Pothineni who is said to have liked the script and given the nod to do the film. But Ram did have many other commitments and so chose to finish the shooting of his next film, which is been directed by Boyapati Srinu. So as of now, Ram is too busy to be part of the Venu Sriram directorial.

Now that this film was getting delayed because of Ram's prior commitments, Venu chose to take the same script to Nitin, who is desperate for success in his career right now. Macharla Niyojakavargam, which was released last year, is one of Nithiin's biggest flops in his career. After a disaster that he did not see coming, Nitin is currently busy choosing scripts carefully. As per the latest update, the actor is already taking part in the shoot for his next film, which is being directed by Vakkantham Vamsi who is a popular Writer in the Telugu film industry. Sreeleela is playing the heroine of the film.

So right now neither Ram nor Nithin is available to begin shooting for ICON. Producer Dil Raju who has the rights to the story is also looking for the right choice of actor to take this film onto the floors.

Also, now that Allu Arjun has rejected the story. Every other actor is also sceptical to be part of it. To know which actor has agreed. To be finally part of this film. We have to wait for a little more time.