The combo of Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas is a lethal one. They have delivered blockbusters like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Julayi and S/O Sathyamurthy in the past. Now, they have come together for a commercial. It is for Red Bus. Allu Arjun has been a brand ambassador for it since a long time. This time Trivikram Srinivas is making news for the high fee he has charged for the commercial. As per Great Andhra, the filmmaker has done nothing whatsoever for the ad other than saying Action and Cut.

It seems the creative was made by another team. Sources told Great Andhra that Trivikram Srinivas was paid Rs 45 lakh for the ad. At the most, it was just a day's work. It seems the brand shelled out that much because Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas bring with them a certain brand value. His last movie Bheemla Nayak has been a hit at the ticket windows. But he did not direct it. He only wrote the screenplay and dialogues. It starred Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati. It is not known if Allu Arjun got the maker on board for the commercial. Trivikram Srinivas is well known all over the South Indian film industry for his contribution. Allu Arjun is shooting four different ads right now with various filmmakers.

During the launch of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun said, "The two things that I keep hearing repeatedly about Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are that it's a one-man show and that it has repeat value. As far as being a one-man show goes, I can't take the credit for my performance. Full credit must go to my director Trivikram Srinivas." The filmmaker has signed a movie with Mahesh Babu which is going to be the Pokkiri actor's 28th movie. The picture of Trivikram and Allu Arjun from the sets of the ad has gone viral. The Icon Star looks great in a printed shirt, sunglasses and pants.