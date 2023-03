Lately in the scenario of the movie industry, a lot of collaborations are happening between different languaged industries. This is because the lines between varied regions and languages are no longer seen. Now in the list is a great team considering of three powerhouses of India - Producer Bhushan Kumar, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Indian superstar Allu Arjun come together for a massive collaboration. The movie under this association will be produced by T-Series Films Production and Bhadrakali Pictures. Also Read - Mahesh Babu to Allu Arjun: These south superstars REJECTED big Bollywood movies

It was on Friday morning that the makers did the announcement. It is one of the biggest teams that has happened and has been the reflection of India being united with art. Talking about Allu, he has been a star down south but he got a lot of fame with his movie Pushpa: The Rise, which made him a Pan India star. Pushpa for Allu had turned out to be one of the highest-grossing movies. The film happened during the pandemic which made it special. However, now the excitement related to Pushpa 2 called as Pushpa: The Rule is very much. The audience is excited to see the star coming back as Pushpa.

Talking about Sandeep Reddy Vanga's collaboration he is known to create Arjun Reddy. He was also the director behind and Kiara Advan's which was the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy. The movie was a blockbuster hit and was also produced by Bhushan Kumar. he producer-director are now also merging with 's Animal and Prabhas' Spirit.

Producer Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Co-Producer Shiv Chanana along with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the superstar Allu Arjun recently met to formalize this huge collaboration. Headlined by Allu Arjun, the filming of this movie will commence right after the wrap up of Sandeep Vanga's Spirit which is also produced by T-Series Films Production.