Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to release in Hindi; will this be a hurdle for Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada?

Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was a blockbuster at the box office. The film also starred Pooja Hegde, Tabu and Jayaram. The Hindi remake titled Shehzada features Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.