starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was released in 2020. The film, which also starred , was a blockbuster at the box office. It also received a great response after it started streaming on Netflix. After the super success of the Hindi dubbed version of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1, now Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is all set to hit the big screens in Hindi. The film, which also featured Tabu and Jayaram in pivotal roles, will release in theatres on 26th January 2022.

Goldmines Telefilms tweeted, "ALLU ARJUN: AFTER 'PUSHPA', NOW HINDI DUBBED VERSION OF 'ALA VAIKUNTHAPURRAMULOO' IN CINEMAS... @alluarjun."

ALLU ARJUN: AFTER 'PUSHPA', NOW HINDI DUBBED VERSION OF 'ALA VAIKUNTHAPURRAMULOO' IN CINEMAS... @alluarjun pic.twitter.com/8u7gzJyS1O — Goldmines Telefilms (@GTelefilms) January 17, 2022

We are sure fans of Allu Arjun will be excited to watch the Hindi dubbed version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in theatres. However, we wonder if this will be a hurdle for starrer Shehzada at the box office.

Shehzada, which is being directed by Rohit Dhawan, is the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. If the Allu Arjun starrer’s Hindi version gets a good response at the box office, it will be interesting to see what response its Hindi remake will get. The movie, which also stars , is slated to release on 4th November 2022. It also features and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

A few days ago, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo completed two years of its release. Allu Arjun had then tweeted, “Sweetest Recall . 2 years of #AVPL . What a journey… I still feel the sweetness. . Thank you #trivikram garu for the most spl experience ever . And my brother @musicthaman for the album of the decade , all my artists , techs. , producers n the whole team .”

Congratulations to us once again . May we celebrate many more in years to come . Sweetga Undhi kadha… Nakugooda Nachindhi ? — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 12, 2022

