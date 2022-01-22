Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule to break Prabhas' Baahubali: The Conclusion records? Manish Shah of Goldmine Telefilms predicts

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise has received a fantastic response at the box office. Now, Manish Shah of Goldmine Telefilms predicts that Pushpa: The Rule might break records of Baahubali 2.