and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 released on 17th December 2021. The movie is a blockbuster at the box office, and the Hindi dubbed version of the film has also done excellent business at the ticket window. Now, moviegoers are waiting for the sequel of the film, Pushpa: The Rule, and Manish Shah of Goldmine Telefilms, who released the Hindi version of the film in theatres, predicts that Pushpa 2 (Hindi) might break the records of starrer : The Conclusion (Hindi).

While talking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, "In my opinion, Pushpa 2 – The Rule is going to be a historic blockbuster. Kitne records todegi, main khud nahi jaanta!"

When probed if he feels that it can even break the records of Baahubali: The Conclusion, Manish Shah told the portal, "Well, there's a possibility. Baahubali's first part collected Rs. 120 crores. Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 will end up with a lifetime of Rs. 93-94 crores. Therefore, the difference is only 30%. 50% zyada mehnat kar di hum sab ne to Pushpa 2 Baahubali 2 ka record tod degi!"

The Hindi version of Baahubali 2 had collected Rs. 510.99 crore at the box office. It will surely be interesting to see whether the Allu Ajun starrer will break this record or not.

While giving an update on the shooting and release of Pushpa: The Rule, Shah said, “It begins in March or April this year. It’ll probably release in 2023.”

He further stated, “The shoot will go on for around 250 days. Part 1’s shoot lasted for 210 days. So, the release of Pushpa 2 – The Rule depends on how fast the filming proceeds and whether or not we face a lockdown or such other impediments.”

Earlier, had stated that the film’s shoot will start in February this year, and they are planning to release the film in theatres in December 2022. But, it looks like the shoot has been postponed.