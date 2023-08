Allu Arjun created history by becoming the first south star to win the National Award as a best actor in 2023, and as the news came of the Pushpa star winning the best actor award, millions of messages started pouring on his social media to his close ones visiting at his home to congratulate him for this victory, but there are reports that RRR star Ram Charan refrained from mentioning Allu Arjun's name to wish him and congratulated the entire winners in one go, and this led to the speculations of all not being well between the reigning stars of the south industry, but the speculations are baseless. And this sweet gesture from the RRR star is a proof that they are extremely cordial with each other. Also Read - Kriti Sanon won the National Award for Mimi but did you know THIS actress was the first choice?

Allu Arjun took to his Instagram to thank Ram Charan, who sent the bunch of flowers to the actor, for the special win, and Allu mentioned being touched by this gesture. It was Ram and Upasana who sent a special gift and a bouquet to the Pushpa actor with a special message that read," Dearest Bunny... Congratulations. We're so happy for you. Here's to many more such awards! Lots of Love. Allu was extremely touched by this special message.

South superstar Chiranjeevi even personally met Allu Arjun to congratulate for this big win and the pictures are going viral on the internet.

Surekha Konidela Gaaru felt very happy for #AlluArjun Who won First ever National Best actor award ❤️@alluarjun #Pushpa pic.twitter.com/lnVyBdCbFl — Hemanth Kiara (@ursHemanthRKO) August 26, 2023

Allu is super elated with his hard work being paid off, but did you know that he wasn't even the first choice for Pushpa, but Mahesh Babu? Meanwhile, RRR also won five National Film Awards in total, and was declared the best whole entertainer film. RRR was a game changer for Ram Charan's career. The South Stars are indeed getting their long-due recognition and they deserve it every bit.