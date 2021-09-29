Allu Arjun's birthday wish for wifey Allu Sneha Reddy proves he is the 'perfect husband' – view post

The Stylish Star of Tollywood, has penned a lovely note for wife Allu Sneha Reddy on the occasion of her birthday. Sharing the beautiful monochrome pic of the duo, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to the most special person in my life. I am soo lucky to have someone like you in my life, someone who is always pleasant & composed. Happy Birthday have a great day & many more beautiful years to come (sic)." Also Read - Pushpa: Before we witness Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry; here are the actresses the stylish star sizzled on the screen with

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Allu Arjun and Sneha got married in a grand wedding on March 6, 2011, in Hyderabad and are parents of two kids, Allu Ayaan and Arha. On the professional front, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of Pushpa: The Rising, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The pan-India film will release in multiple dubbed languages, including Hindi. The first look of the film was released on the actor's 37th birthday, where we saw the Stylish Star in a raw and rustic avatar. It was officially launched in 2019 October in Hyderabad and is set against the backdrop of red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam forests. It is directed by , who previously collaborated with the star on Arya and .

The film marks the Tollywood debut of Malayalam star , who plays the lead antagonist named Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. So, are you excited for pan-India biggie? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.