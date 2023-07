It looks like the tiny tots of Telugu stars are making waves all over. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's daughter Allu Arha has signed her second film, if rumors are to be believed. It is being said that she will do a cameo in Devara. The movie has Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. The news has created great buzz in all Telugu fans. The two stars have a huge fan base. Allu Arha was a part of the movie Shaakuntalam where she played the young prince Bharata. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has already gushed about her saying that she is a natural before the camera. Also Read - Top 10 South Indian actors who are the box office kings in the real sense

The two have not done any movie together but this news has warmed hearts of both fan bases. Samantha Ruth Prabhu had said that Allu Arha speaks Telugu fluently and her mastery will even surprise some adults. She is the younger child of Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy. Some are speculating that she might be the younger version of Janhvi Kapoor. Fans wrote that Jr NTR will treat her like his own daughter on the sets. Devara is coming in 2024. It is a film set in the rural belt of Andhra Pradesh.

Koratala Siva and Jr NTR are coming together for this film. They have given fans a hit like Janatha Garage. The film is a comeback for the filmmaker after the disaster of Acharya. Devara has Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. The film's posters had Jr NTR looking at the sea holding a weapon in his hand. It seems it has the backdrop of the fishing villages. Janhvi Kapoor looked surreal in her poster. This is also her debut in the Telugu industry.

Jr NTR has a number of big films in his kitty. He will be making inroads in Bollywood with WAR 2. Hrithik Roshan is the hero while Ayan Mukerji takes over the directorial reins from Siddharth Anand.