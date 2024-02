Allu Arjun is gearing up for Pushpa 2. The shoot for the much-anticipated Sukumar movie co-starring Rashmika Mandanna is on. Rashmika revealed that she cannot wait for the fans to see what they have in store. She is also eagerly awaiting the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Now, Allu Arjun belongs to one of the biggest filmy families in Tollywood. And it seems, he is passing on his family's legacy to his daughter now. Allu Arha has grabbed headlines for a video.

Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha gives Bobby Deol song Jamal Kudu an adorable spin

A video of Allu Arha having fun at home with her dad Allu Arjun is going viral. In the video, we see Allu Arha walking down the hall with a plate on her head. The little lady is seen wearing in DKNY tee and pants. What's impressive is that Allu Arha balances the plate really well. She is even seen taking turns, just like Animal actor Bobby Deol in the movie. The Jamal Kudu song has become quite famous. And this version of Allu Arha is just so adorable. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun celebrates Valentine’s Day with wife Sneha and his kids; this adorable family picture is all hearts

Watch the video of Allu Arha grooving to the Jamal Kudu song here:

Allu Arha seems all set to have a career in movies. Well, she has already made her debut with Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shaakuntalam. Her performance was loved by one and all. And now, seeing her playful side in the video, we think, she is taking baby steps towards showbiz. Allu Arha is quite talented. She reportedly holds the record of being the youngest chess trainer. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna aka Srivalli shares an update on the Allu Arjun starrer and it'll make the wait harder

Allu Arjun's review of Animal movie

Days after the release of Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri starrer Animal, Allu Arjun penned a heartfelt note heaping praises on everyone. He was blown away by the cinematic brilliance. Allu Arjun felt Ranbir took Indian cinema to new heights with his performance as Vijay. He felt very inspired and said that his respect for him increased. He also praised Rashmika calling Geetanjali from Animal her best performance so far. He also showered love on Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Lastly, he praised the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for creating Animal.