Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 gearing up for box office clash with Prabhas' Salaar?

's Pushpa: The Rule is right now the most awaited film of the star. With the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise, the makers are trying to make the sequel better and bigger. Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' was a super hit and earned around 365 crores at the box office and it left the audience impressed across India. And now the latest buzz is that the film is going to clash with south superstar Prabhas' Saalar.

As per reports, The film was earlier supposed to release in December 2022, however now the reports claim that the makers might postpone the release date to 2023 summer due to rewriting the script and that is the reason that it might lock horns with Saalar as the film is scheduled to release during the same time.

KGF Chapter 2 massive success has created huge pressure on the makers of Pushpa; here’s how they are planning to make it bigger and better than Yash’s film

Reportedly, the makers of Pushpa: The Rule are rewriting the script after the massive success of KGF: Chapter 2. has opted for adding more mass elements that will appeal to both South and North audiences as it did for SS Rajamouli's RRR and Neel's KGF Chapter 2. Both these films saw a stupendous success at the box office and this has left the Pushpa: The Rule makers under huge pressure.

It is stated that the dialogue writer of the film has been dictated to give some massy dialogues that will stick to the audience for long as it had in Pushpa: The Rise. The two dialogues from the film gaged maximum attention and the makers are trying to recreate the same fever.

It is no doubt that Pushpa: The Rule is going to be a massive hit and so there are reports that the sequel of the film has been getting some mind-blowing offers overseas over the rights like SS Rajamouli's films. Indeed the south is ruling in a big way across.