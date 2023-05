Pushpa 2: The Rule, a sequel to Allu Arjun's starrer blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise, is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The movie constantly remains in the headlines for its star cast, filming updates, and more. The film is currently in the production stage and the team is shooting in Hyderabad. The latest reports surrounding the action thriller suggest that a bus carrying crew members of Pushpa 2 met with an accident. Read on to know more details of what exactly happened. Also Read - 10 pictures that give a tour of Rashmika Mandanna's gorgeous bungalow in Karnataka; it's all things classy [VIEW HERE]

While Pushpa fans await some major updates here comes sad news about the development of the film. The unit of Pushpa 2 was reportedly returning to Hyderabad from Andhra Pradesh when their bus collided with a stationary bus. The accident took place in Telangana's Nalgonda district on Wednesday. The bus carrying Pushpa 2 unit hit an RTC bus that was stationary on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway near Narketpally. In a shocking turn of events, two artists were injured.

The artists were returning to Hyderabad after completing a filming schedule of Pushpa: The Rule in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. Two artists sustained minor injuries. According to reports, the RTC bus was parked by the roadside after it faced some technical glitch. The driver of the bus carrying Pushpa 2 artists unnoticed the stationed bus and clashed with it. Team members who suffered injuries were immediately sent to a nearby hospital. More information about the terrible incident is still awaited. Makers of Pushpa: The Rule hasn't reacted to the happening as of now.

Mythri Movie Makers last month released the first look post of Pushpa: The Rule featuring Allu Arjun in a different avatar. Fans are amazed to see the actor in a new look and are eager to see more of it. The much-awaited sequel of Pushpa: The Rise also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Sukumar and produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers. The action thriller Pushpa 2 is expected to hit theaters in 2024.