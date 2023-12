In a shocking turn of events, Pushpa fame actor Allu Arjun's costar Jagadessh Prathap Bhandari has been arrested for abetting girlfriend's suicide. The actor who was in a live-in relationship with the departed soul has been arrested in Hyderabad. The deceased family has accused Jagadessh of harassment.

Jagdish accused of blackmailing his deceased Girlfriend

It's been reported that police officials have find evidence related to this case on the deceased phone. The evidence stated that Jagdish has taken some horrifying pictures of her girlfriend with another man on November 27 and he was blackmailing her from the past few months. Apparently, the girl couldn't take the mental trauma of constant blackmailing and hence on November 29 she hanged herself. Also Read - Best of South Indian crime thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Victim's father accused Jagdish for abetting suicide

The father of the victim filed an FIR against Jagadessh and on Wednesday the Hyderabad Police arrested the actor under section 306 of the Indian Penal code which deals with accusation of suicide. Neither Jagadessh Prathap Bhandari's family nor the deceased family has issued a statement till now. Jagadessh played the character of Allu Arjun's best friend in the hit film Pushpa which was released on December 17, 2021. Also Read - Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun creates history once again after the National Award win