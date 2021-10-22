Telugu superstar will soon be seen in director 's upcoming film The Ghost. The movie was earlier supposed to star . But due to her personal reasons, she had walked out of the film after shooting for a week. Kajal was eventually replaced by who has been waiting for a long time for good opportunities. But it seems like Amala is not comfortable in doing intimate scenes with Nagarjuna. Also Read - Before Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa, actresses who enchanted audience with their village belle avatars

According to several reports, there is a flashback scene where Nagarjuna and Amala will fall in love with each other. They would be spending their time at a hill station. It is being said that the sequence will be shot indoors in Hyderabad at Film City. To bring alive their loving chemistry onscreen, director Praveen seems to have decided to showcase their romance in a song where Nagarjuna and Amala are supposed to get intimate with each other.

As the particular scene demands intimate scenes and lip lock, Amala has reportedly asked for more money to perform the scenes with Nagarjuna. While there is no official confirmation about remuneration, it is being said that the intimate scenes between Nagarjuna and Amala have turned out to be well. According to the reports, the shooting of The Ghost will be wrapped in the next two months.

Amala, who has made a mark in Tamil and Malayalam films, seems excited about the boom of digital platforms. While most of her films have released in theatres, working on a digital platform doesn't make thing any different or difficult for the actress.

The actress started her career at 17. Ever since, she has proved her mettle in Tamil and Malayalam films. Nearly 12 years into the profession, Amala had earlier said that it was about time she separated her personal and professional lives. Having spent over a decade in the film industry, Amala, who was earlier married to director AL Vijay, has learnt how to deal with the constant interest people have in her personal life.