Popular South Indian actress Amala Paul ties the knot with her boyfriend Jagat Desai. The two had a lavender-themed wedding in Kochi. The wedding took place as per Christian rituals. Amala took to her Instagram handle on Sunday as she shared her wedding pictures and the two were seen twinning in lavender. Amala wore a top and skirt with a matching statement necklace, while the groom looked handsome in a lavender dupatta on a white designer kurta-pajama.

In the first snap, Amala was holding Jagat's hand along with a bouquet and was seen coming down the stage in the second picture. In the third one, the newlyweds were seen smiling as fireworks took place. In another picture, the two were seen kissing each other. Amala wrote in her caption, "Celebrating the love & grace that brought us together. #Married to my divine masculine. Seeking your love and blessings (tiara emoji) (red heart with sparkle emojis) #sacredunion."

A look at Amala Paul's wedding pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amala Paul (@amalapaul)

Jagat also shared pictures from their dreamy wedding and they seem to be from their wedding photoshoot. He captioned the pictures as, "Two souls , one destiny, walking hand-in-hand with my divine feminine, for the rest of this lifetime. (lavender heart and tiara emojis) #married #twinflame."

Amala Paul and Jagat Desai's wedding photoshoot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagat Desai (@j_desaii)

Amala was earlier married to Tamil director AL Vijay, but they parted ways after three years. Reportedly, the reason behind their divorce was her in-laws who disagreed with her on continuing her acting career.

On the work front, Amala made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's Bholaa and left fans impressed with her role. She is best known for her amazing work in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu films. Amala will be next seen in Aadujeevitham, a Malayalam survival drama.