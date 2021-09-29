Amala Paul gives a befitting reply to trolls slamming her bikini looks and it's the SAME WORDS every woman wants to drive home

POpular south actress , who is known for her bold and outspoken nature, recently treated us with some amazing bikini pictures on her social media account, which garnered love from fans. While we saw all these images instantly going viral on social media, a certain section of users slammed for her bikini avatar. The actress gave a befitting reply to trolls as she wrote, "She would lead her life the way she wants. Therefore stop targeting women on social media. A woman dresses as per her wish and her own choice, no-one has any business dictating about a girl's dressing." Also Read - Aadai actress Amala Paul gives EPIC replies to trolls for posting dirty comments on her latest party video

In the pics, which is shared by the Aadai actress, we see Amala sharing her toned body in a boho bikini with some great quotes. On of the captions of her posts reads, "I found my happy place the day I stopped comparing myself to everyone else and just embraced that I'm strange as f*ck and oddly out of place and I kinda dig it that way." Well, we can definitely say that Amala knows how to shut down the trolls in her signature style. Also Read - Poonam Pandey, Lisa Haydon, Neha Dhupia – 16 Indian actresses went nude on screen; be ready for some MASSIVE SHOCKERS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amala Paul (@amalapaul)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amala Paul (@amalapaul)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amala Paul (@amalapaul)

On the professional front, Amala Paul will be next seen Prithviraj's Aadujeevitham. Billed as one of the costliest Malayalam film 'Aadujeevitham' tells the tale of the life of a man ending up in shambles after reaching the Middle East and finds himself tending goats in extreme desert temperatures. The film is directed by Blessy, who is known for helming films like Kaazcha, 'Thanmathra, and Pranayam. The film also features Santhosh Keezhattoor, Lakshmi Sharma, Lena and others. AR Rahman has come on board to compose the music and background score of the film. Apart from this, Amala will be working on a Telugu remake of Lust Stories, which will stream on Neflix. Also Read - Aadai star Amala Paul looks like a spitting image of Deepika Padukone and these pics are proof