Well-known southern actress , who was last seen playing the role of a police surgeon in her Tamil investigative venture Cadaver, will now be seen 's fourth directorial Bholaa, which is an official Hindi remake of 2019's super hit Tamil film Kaithi.

According to the reports, Amala will be seen making a special appearance in the action film. It is being said that she will be seen playing a key role in the Ajay Devgn starrer. Sources close to the actress were quoted as saying by IANS that Amala will be joining the team in the next schedule in December this year.

Apart from Ajay and Amala, the film will have a powerhouse actor like Tabu, who will be next seen in her upcoming film Drishyam 2. Bholaa will be directed by Dharmendra Sharma. The original film featured , Arjun Das, Deepthi among many others who played pivotal roles.

Earlier, Amala had penned a heartfelt note to her Ranjish Hi Sahi team and thanked them for playing a character which was inspired by yesteryear's Bollywood heroine in the series. She signed off saying that she owes big to the film and the director.

On playing an investigative office in Cadaver, Amala had said that it was the most interesting character that she has ever played so far. She also expressed her happiness over the overwhelming response to the trailer and said that fans appreciation pushes her to do better and work better with diverse characters.