Cops in Tamil Nadu have arrested 's ex boyfriend Bhavninder Singh Dhatt on charges of mental harassment and cheating. The Cadaver actress filed a complaint with the Villupuram Crime Branch where she alleged that Bhavninder had misused her funds, and had been threatening her. She has said that he is a cheat, and has caused her immense mental turmoil. In November 2020, Amala Paul had filed a defamation case against Bhavninder Singh Dhatt. He is a singer by profession. She alleged that he published their private pics from a shoot in 2018 as their wedding pictures. The shoot took place in Goa. Amala Paul said that it caused her immense mental stress. The cops told her to file a formal case at that time. It seems they also entered into a business partnership.

After the couple separated, Bhavninder Singh allegedly misused her funds and properties which caused her huge financial harm. She said that he gave off signals that they were a married couple when it was not the case. She said he had spread pics of that private photoshoot without her consent. In 2020, Bhavninder Singh Dhatt shared their pics on his social media account. The actress looked like a bride in Rajasthani attire. Everyone speculated that she had secretly tied the knot. Later, she clarified that it was just a photoshoot. But the pics went viral and made a lot of noise.

In 2014, Amala Paul tied the knot with AL Vijay. The marriage ended in 2017 with a formal divorce. Bhavninder Singh Dhatt and she dated for close to two years. The actress was seen in Cadaver on Disney Hotstar. She will be seen in Christopher with Malayalam superstar Mammooty and Aadujeevitham with .