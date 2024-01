Nayanthara is one of the leading ladies in the show business. She made her debut in Bollywood last year with Jawan opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The actress's new movie Annapoorani was released on Netflix but pulled off due to the alleged Love Jihad controversy. Amid all of this, Nayanthara reportedly attended the success party of her new brand. At the same, Nayanthara heaped praises on her director husband Vignesh Shivan and also talked about Menstrual health.

Annapoorani actress Nayanthara praises her husband Vignesh Shivan

During the success party of her new brand, Nayanthara credited her husband, director Vignesh Shivan for standing strong beside her. She talked about the old adage which goes like Behind every successful man, there is a woman. She spun it to her situation. The actress talked about the rarity of seeing a man standing up for the success and happiness of a woman. She hasn't seen a lot of that but her perception changed when she met Vignesh Shivan. Also Read - Boycott Netflix trends as Nayanthara's film Annapoorani gets accused of hurting religious sentiment; FIR registered

Nayanthara revealed they met on the sets of a movie and fell in love and got married because since day one, Shivan has been only asking her to aim for better and bigger things. The Iraivan actress also revealed that Vignesh has never questioned her decisions. Nayanthara felt it would be better if people did not question each other. However, there should be a person who questions why aren't you doing more, what's stopping you? And she met that person in Vignesh. Also Read - Jawan actress Nayanthara lands in legal trouble for promoting Love Jihad in Annapoorani?

Nayanthara talks about menstrual health

Nayanthara's main Agenda for the speech was no menstrual health. The actress shared that earlier she was hesitant to even utter the words sanitary napkins but now without any hesitation she can talk about it in the public domain. With the success of her brand, Nayanthara now aims to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene to every corner of the country.

Nayanthara starrer Annapoorani controversy

Recently, Annapoorani got into controversy because of some scenes. An FIR has been lodged against the actress and the makers for hurting religious sentiments. Soon after the complaint, Netflix removed the movie from the site. Nayanthara is yet to react to the controversy.