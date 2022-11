Naga Chaitanya is a big name down South. The actor who made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha remained in the headlines last year because of his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two stars who were married for almost three years decided to part ways leaving all their fans shattered. Now, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have moved on in their lives. Rumours had it that Chay Akkineni has found love again in Ponniyin Selvan I star Sobhita Dhulipala. A recent picture of the two added fuel to the fire. Also Read - Top South Cinema News Today: Hansika Motwani-Sohael Katuriya's pre-wedding ceremony, Nayanthara's Gold release date changed and more

Are Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala on a holiday together?

A picture went viral on social media suggesting that two of them are vacationing together at a foreign location. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala can be seen standing next to each other whilst wearing winter clothes. As the picture went viral, their fans came out to claim that the picture has been morphed. And it does appear so! The tiling and the background of the picture clearly do not match. Also Read - Top South Cinema News: Naga Chaitanya looks fierce in NC22, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo takes over trends post Shehzada teaser release and more

Check out the tweets below:

I'm Happy For This Akkarleni Fans Deserves Shobita Akkineni ?? Dressing ani sam gurinchi vaagina prathi kukka ki new Vadinamma manchi stuff isthadhi Best choice @chay_akkineni ?? PS - Atleast emeni aina Mosam Cheyyakapothe chaalu ...dont want this girl to suffer again pic.twitter.com/RPCIctLWhy — Sai Sunil Reddy (@SaiSunil452) November 24, 2022

Cringe edit came out ??? pic.twitter.com/8DP0gUglwa — Dev Ops (@User_Changed_) November 24, 2022

Posted by his fan don't be that level illiterate pic.twitter.com/1Y8JDLykRq — Sukanya?? (@sdash1897) November 24, 2022

In the past, Sobhita Dhulipala called the rumours of her dating Naga Chaitanya baseless. The Custody actor has maintained silence over the same. Also Read - Yashoda Box Office: Samantha Ruth Prabhu movie fares better than Thank You starring Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna starrer The Ghost

As the picture of Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya went viral, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans also jumped in to react to it.

I won't talk about Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya pic ... because there will be dms ..why are you spreading negativity One thing I would say

karma will hit very hard ....? ❤️ #Samantha #SamanthaRuthPrabhu — ??? ??? ??❤️ ❥︎ Yashoda (@Samantha_era_) November 24, 2022

