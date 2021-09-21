Amid divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to move to Mumbai soon?

The divorce rumours of celebrity couple Akkineni and have left fans disappointed and shocked. While the duo remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, the Shaakuntalam actress recently snapped at a reporter for asking her about her separation with Naga Chaitanya when she was leaving Tirumala temple after seeking blessings. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan rings in her birthday with the most gorgeous view - see pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

While the admirers are hoping that everything will be fine between Sam and Chay, there are rumours that the Tollywood actress is shifting her base to Mumbai from Hyderabad. But before you jump to any conclusion, we want to clear that one of the reasons of Samantha shifting to Mumbai is some lucrative offers, which she is getting in the form of pan-India ventures. In fact, the actress has been getting these kind of offers from the time she started shooting for The Family Man 2. It is also believed that Samantha is ONLY temporarily shifting to Mumbai and will come back to Hyderabad after completing her professional work. Also Read - Tuesday Trivia: Birthday girl Kareena Kapoor Khan and elder sister Karisma Kapoor have acted in only one movie till date and we bet you can't guess it

Meanwhile, just last week, when Naga Chaitanya dropped the trailer of Love Story, Samantha gave a very cold response to it on social media without even mentioning the name of NC. Since the couple will be celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary on October 7, fans will get a clear idea about their relationship. If the duo wishes each other on social media, it will be clear that their bond is full of love and happiness and if we don't see any posts from them, the divorce rumours will just become stronger. Well, we have to wait for October 7 now. Also Read - Aamir Khan joins Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's fan clubs after watching Love Story trailer; calls Chay 'the best person ever', lauds Sai's dancing skills

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya recently wrapped up the shooting of and 's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is directed by helmer Advait Chandan. On the other hand, Samantha completed the filming of 's Shaakuntalam, which also features Allu Arha and Dev Mohan in pivotal roles.