Prabhas is one of the biggest Pan-India stars in the country and his movie Adipurush has come out in theatres now. The actor's fans booked theatre halls and were looking forward to the release of Adipurush for a long time. However, it has left them disappointed. The Om Raut directorial movie is getting panned by the audience for shoddy VFX, cringe dialogues and appearances of the characters in the movie. Adipurush is mounted on a big scale and has reported stellar advance bookings. But the response on Twitter is not favourable. And hence, now, fans are pining their hopes on Prabhas' next projects such as Project K, Salaar and more films.

Prabhas fans now looking forward to Salaar, Project K and more films

Entertainment News is buzzing hot with the latest updates about Adiprurush starring Prabhas, , Saif Ali Khan and more actors. The dialogue writer has been slammed by netizens online. Manoj Muntashir has written the dialogues for Adipurush. And amidst this backlash now, Salaar has started trending on Twitter and fans are now eyeing Salaar which is next in the pipeline for Prabhas. Fans of the actor are confident that Prabhas's films in the South will be successful. Check out their tweets here:

One need to know how to execute.. All eyes on #Salaar #ProjectK #Spirit.. Wish all three become blockbusters.. — Asurudu (@heartfulandcult) June 16, 2023

Sure Prabhas Back to his way ⭐️ Comeback Always greater than Setback ?#Salaar#ProjectK #Spirit Back to Back Rampage ?? — Ayyappan (@Ayyappan_1504) June 16, 2023

Ok will meet after #Salaar teaser announcement bye ? — krishna Prabhas (@Demigodprabhas1) June 16, 2023

#Adipurush #AdipurushReview

Rating: 1.5/5 Prabhas sir does not deserve this. ?? Fan made poster and VFX's are way better than this #Adhipurush VFX. ?? Hope #Salaar will deliver ?our expectations — INDRAIYA CINEMA (@Indraiyacinema) June 16, 2023

Salaar one only hope? — ??? ?????? (@RetiredRohitian) June 16, 2023

True. Om Raut deserves belt treatment from every Praboss fan for ruining such a big project and hurting our sentiments. Salaar will be far better. — Pratt ? (@thatlakda) June 16, 2023

He is doing films with every industry

Adipurush- Bollywood

Salaar - sandalwood

Project k - telugu — Neeru⚡ (@Darling_Neeraj) June 16, 2023

Kavalani prabhas ki flops padali ani chesthunnarentra andaru ??‍♂️

Inka only hope salaar n project K?

Ippatinunchaina scripts vini oppuko cinema lekapothe shed ke? #Prabhas — OM (@NTRamarao_999) June 16, 2023

Salaar by Prashant Neel and Project K — Preetam Rao (@Preetam_M_Rao) June 16, 2023

Salaar il comeback kodukum?? — Fayas.Nazim?️ (@__faaaz__) June 16, 2023

Prabhas starrer Salaar deets

Salaar is Prabhas' next with KGF helmer Prashanth Neel. The film is mounted on a huge scale. Prabhas sports a rugged look in the film. It has been well received already. Salaar also stars , , Jagapathi Babu, Yash and more celebs. Vijay Kiragandur is producing Salaar under the banner of Hombale Films. As per reports, it is scheduled for release on 28th September 2023 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Prabhas starrer Project K deets

Project K is a science fiction film by Nag Ashwin which also stars , , and in it. The posters of Project K have been released. And Project K is just a working title for the movie. The film is produced by C. Aswani Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanti Movies. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on 12th January 2024. Essentially a Telugu film, Project K will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Prabhas starrer Spirit details

Spirit is Prabhas' first collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is produced by UV Creations, T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures.