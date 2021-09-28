The biggest news from the South Indian film industry is the impending rumoured divorce of Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya. Over the years, #ChaySam have been an ideal couple for many. The news of the trouble began when Samantha Akkineni dropped her marital surname from her social media handle opting for a simple S. The two tied the knot in 2017 in a dreamy wedding in Goa that captured the attention of the whole nation. The media is very curious to know what is happening. A reporter asked her about her personal life when she was visiting a temple. She snapped, "Gudiki vachanu, buddhi unda (I have come to a temple, don’t you have any sense)?" Also Read - Naga Chaitanya follows Samantha Ruth Prabhu; after The Family Man 2, now the Love Story star to play a negative character in his debut web series?

Now, the actress has shared a video of her cycling in the rain. She said she was unbreakable. Samantha captioned it, "Riding in the rain with the best company." As we know, Samantha Akkineni is a fitness freak. She is in the best shape of her life. Her performance in The Family Man 2 blew away the audience. Samantha Akkineni was missing from the family dinner thrown for Aamir Khan by Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya. This sparked more rumours of the discord between the actress and her husband/in-laws. Rumours suggest that they wanted Samantha Akkineni to settle down for a life of domesticity while the actress is raring to go professionally. This apparently drove a rift. But no one has made any comment so far.

Talking about the excessive focus on their personal lives, Naga Chaitanya told a Film Companion South that he found it painful. He said, "Today there's one news, tomorrow there's another news, today's news is forgotten. But in my grandfather's time, there were magazines, and magazines used to come once in a month. And that news sustained till you got the next piece of news. But today you're getting the next piece of news the next second or the next minute. It doesn't stay in people's minds for too long."