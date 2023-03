In the recent times, many Bollywood actors have been showing interest to work with Telugu filmmakers. Deepika Padukone and Janhvi Kapoor are officially part of two big films already. Here comes another actor who is all set to make his Telugu debut. Also Read - Dasara: Keerthy Suresh distributes gold coins to film crew as a token of love; here’s how much it costed

Actor Angad Bedi, who is known for playing different roles in Bollywood, will be soon seen in a Telugu film. The actor has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Nani's next with is directed by debutant director Shouryuv. Mrunal Thakur, who is basking the success of Sita Ramam is playing the leading lady in the film. A source has confirmed that Angad will be seen playing Mrunal's finance in the film. Angad's character from Nani 30 gives us a glimpse that the film is going to be an emotional story.

Angad will join the shoot in next schedule which is likely to happen in Goa. Nani and Mrunal already finished shooting for two schedules in Hyderabad.

Announcement teaser of the film was unveiled during the New Year. The video shows Nani sitting on top of a building and clicking photos while discussing with his on-screen daughter about his next project. Nani says he will be shaving his beard as well as his moustache which he grew for Dasara.

Nani 30 is going to be an emotional family entertainer with a different concept while father-daughter bonding is going to be the USP.

Sanu John Varughese ISC will be cranking the camera and this will be his third movie with Nani, after Jersey and Shyam Singha Roy.

Popular Malayalam composer Hesham Abdul Wahab of Hridayam fame scores the music and his background score for the video is very pleasant and sets the right mood.

Praveen Anthony is the editor and Jothish Shankar is the production designer, Satish EVV is the executive producer along with creative producer Bhanu Dheeraj Rayudu. More details are awaited