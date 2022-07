Malayalam actor Sarath Chandran, who shot to fame with his film Angamaly Diaries and popular hits such as Koode and Oru Mexican Aparatha, was found dead on Friday. He was 37. According to a report in Mathrubhumi, the Kerala Police have hinted at the possibility of suicide in their initial probe into the actor's death. Also Read - Baahubali: The conclusion, Vikram Vedha, Mersal, Angamaly Diaries, Arjun Reddy - Which is the best South film of 2017?

The police have retrieved a letter from his room at his house in Kakkad which revealed that he was under mental distress. The officials have suspected that the actor has taken poison to kill himself. They are now awaiting the post-mortem report to confirm his cause of death.

Hailing from Kochi, Sarath Chandran previously worked in an IT firm and also worked in film as a dubbing artist. He made his acting debut in the Malayalam film industry with the 2006 film Aneesya. He was residing with his family in Kakkad for the last 6 months. He was unmarried.