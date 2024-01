Animal movie starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol and many more received mixed reactions from critics and fans. A lot of viewers criticised the film for allegedly promoting toxic masculinity. The violence and gore showcased in Animal also did not go down well with many. On the contrary, many were in love with Ranbir Kapoor's performance and the action sequences shown in the film. Animal was an emotional ride with loads of violence in it. Now, the movie is streaming on Netflix. South superstar Nani has now shared his views on Animal and revealed whether he would do a film like Animal. Also Read - Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas' new movie gets bigger, to have cameos from THESE popular South stars

Will Nani do Animal?

In an interview with Gulte.com, Hi Nanna star Nani expressed that he would like to feature in a film that has intensity and energy like that of Animal. He mentioned that it would come out a little different than Ranbir Kapoor's energy in the film but we will 100 percent be sold on the idea of showcasing intensity in a film. The actor's quote read, "If I am offered Animal with the same intensity as Animal, I will be in. The moment I play that, the kind of intensity or energy that comes out would be a little different from Ranbir's energy. But 100 percent, that is an energy I will always be sold on." Also Read - Hi Nanna on OTT: Here's when and where to watch Nani, Mrunal Thakur's new movie

Currently, Nani is on cloud nine in the success of Hi Nanna. The movie that also starred Mrunal Thakur is a story of man who is taking care of his 6-year-old daughter who is suffering from cystic fibrosis. Mrunal Thakur plays the mother who after an accident suffers from post-traumatic amnesia. The emotional journey of a father, mother and daughter touched everyone's hearts and Hi Nanna is now trending on Netflix.

Nani's upcoming movies

Talking about Nani's upcoming projects, he is going to be seen in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. If reports are anything to go by then OTT giant Netflix has acquired the streaming rights of this film for a whopping amount of Rs 45 crore. It is after the success of Hi Nanna on the OTT platform that the digital rights for Nani's next project have been acquired for such hefty price.