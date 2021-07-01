Annaathe: Rajinikanth's film to hit the marquee on Diwali 2021 — read deets

This Diwali is going to belong to Rajinikanth. The superstar's film Annaathe is going to release on November 4, 2021. This is indeed great news for all Thalaivar fans. Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh are the two main actors in the film. A number of big films like KGF 2, Pushpa, Radhe Shyam, Narappa are lined up for release, but this is huge. Rajinikanth had been shooting for Annaathe in the pandemic. He was shooting in Hyderabad but fell sick. This resulted in him being hospitalized for a few days. The superstar will be seen in a massy avatar in the film. This is Keerthy Suresh's first movie with him. Also Read - Superstar Mahesh Babu releases the FIRST LOOK of Ashok Galla's debut film, Hero, and it's looking like a total mass, whistle-podu entertainer

Given how the business has suffered due to the pandemic, such big releases in the South should come as a respite for theatre owners, exhibitors and distributors. Rajinikanth can be seen in a stylish look in the poster. The superstar confirmed that he is not going to join politics. He felt his health did not permit him to campaign as well as he did like to. Moreover, the pandemic meant risking lives in electoral rallies. We wish some leaders were as circumspect as him.

The movie is directed by Siruthai Siva with D. Imman being the music composer. The movie has Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi actors. Rajini, Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Soori and Jagapathy Babu form the main cast of the rural drama.