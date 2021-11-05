It is the festive season and Diwali 2021 cheer is all around. But what makes this the perfect Diwali for movie buffs is the fact that Rajinikanth’s big film Annaatthe has hit the big screens. The film, which released on November 4, after the theatres being hit by the pandemic, is nothing less than a festival for Rajni fans. The film has been getting rave reviews for Rajinikanth’s swag and style. However, there is a bad news for the film. Also Read - Trending South News today: Ram Charan and Allu Arjun's Diwali bash creates fan frenzy, SS Rajamouli wishes team Sooryavanshi, Annaatthe gets mixed reviews and more

Annaatthe has fallen prey to piracy and this will definitely affect its box office numbers. The Thalaivar's film, Annaatthe Full HD Movie is leaked online and available for free download on Tamilrockers, MovieRulz, Telegram and more torrent and piracy sites.

The film is not the first one to be leaked online. This has been happening since a long time and the cyber cell needs to be more vigilant and take serious measures to prevent this. Now, with theatres opening and the movie business taking off, with a movie's fate depending on the box office figures, these instances of films being leaked online will have a negative impact.

Meanwhile, Annaatthe brings back Rajinikanth in his original stylish avatar as the swag star as Kaaliyaan. It also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead where she plays the role of Thanga Meenakshi. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, Parotta Soori and more. The film was earlier slated for a end of 2020 release but got postponed due to the Covid-19 situation.